Ottawa gives $37M to Prairie First Nations for holding out historic 'rightfully owed' funds

Ottawa will compensate a dozen Saskatchewan First Nation communities to recoup the money it withheld amidst beliefs the nations were a part of a historic rebellion.

Before the newly appointed Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Gary Anandasangaree discussed the compensation in Saskatoon Tuesday morning, a series of First Nation leadership took the podium to respond to the $37 million to be dispersed to the 14 nations after the government settled specific claims involving the funds.

In her short speech, Lucky Man First Nation Chief Crystal Okemow recounted the turbulent history of the community before adding "the relationship between the Dominion of Canada and the sovereign nation of Lucky Man has not been great … it's been abusive actually."

"Canada needs to reconcile with the original peoples of this land. The actual history of Canada needs to be brought forward if change is really what's wanted.

The millions of dollars is meant to cover the withheld annuities to the nations which, as outlined in the treaties, is $5 per person each year.

The money was withheld because the federal government alleged the communities were a part of the Northwest Resistance, a historic, but violent fight between Métis and First Nation allies against the Canadian Government in 1885.

"Settling Canada's debts doesn't undo these historic wrongs and the consequences that your community has faced but I hope these settlements show our commitment to advancing reconciliation," Anandasangaree said.

A news release from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada says the funds were "unlawfully withheld" and "rightfully owed" to the communities.

He said Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous peoples have led to communities to miss out on economic benefits meant for them.

Okemow, like others, said the settling of the annuities claim is a step forward in reconciliation.

"When the treaty was signed, it wasn't upheld and to be given an opportunity today to be able to fix that, sitting in a room with other nations and with the minister, I feel we are working together and moving forward in the right steps," One Arrow First Nation Chief Janine Baldhead said.

Of the 14 communities involved in Tuesday's announcement, 12 are in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta. Most of the communities had leadership present.

Some leaders called on the Indigenous Relations Minister to visit reserve communities to see the conditions of their nations and speak with them at home. Anandasangaree said it's something he plans to do but that this is "a really, really big country."

Anandasangaree said he believes the 14 communities are all of the nations in Treaty 4 and 6 that had funds withheld because they were believed to be a part of the resistance.