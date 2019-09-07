75-year-old woman dead following crash near Osler
Crash took place on Highway 11 near Osler entrance
A 75-year-old woman is dead following a collision near Osler, Sask., on Friday afternoon.
Warman RCMP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 at the entrance to the community around 4:45 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.
Investigation indicates a northbound service truck and a southbound SUV collided head-on in the southbound lane.
Emergency services arrived on scene and determined the 75-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the southbound vehicle, died in the crash.
The 80-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries RCMP said were undetermined.
The driver of the service truck was treated on scene and was released.
RCMP collision reconstructionists were on scene with the Saskatchewan coroner's service. The crash remains under investigation.
Police said they won't be naming the person killed at this time.
