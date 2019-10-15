Orphaned Saskatoon zoo bear cubs show instinct in hibernation preparation

Three orphaned black bear cubs at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo are getting ready for hibernation, despite not having a mother to teach them how.

Zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said the bears are busy digging in the dirt in their enclosure and gathering branches to lay over their makeshift den to prepare for the winter.

"Even though they don't have their mom, it doesn't mean that they don't know what to do," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "People really need to stop underestimating wildlife. This is one of those natural, instinctive things that they know how to do."

The cubs were brought to the zoo in June after their mother was shot and killed on the Cote First Nation after she became increasingly aggressive.

Zoo staff have been very careful to not interact with the cubs so they don't become acclimatized to humans. The cubs are staying in a special enclosure away from any animals on display. Staff are able to clean the enclosure by moving the bears to a space inside, so they never actually see the workers.

"This is one of those rare cases where we don't want a positive relationship with the animals," he said. "We want them basically not to like us and not to ever want to come near us."

Sinclair-Smith said two grizzly bears on display also started hibernating on their own once the zoo cut off their food supply when winter approached. This, despite a ten-year period where the bears were awake the entire year long.

"Those are their indicators and they went into hibernation," he said. "So, even after not doing that their entire lives from the day they were born, they still knew what to do."

The zoo plans on installing a surveillance camera to monitor the bears as they hibernate over the winter.

Sinclair-Smith said the bears are developing well and putting on substantial amounts of weight.

The cubs are expected to be released into the wild this spring.