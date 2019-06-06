Orphaned bear cubs headed to Saskatoon Zoo
Cubs will live at zoo for more than a year before being released
Three orphaned black bear cubs are getting another lease on life at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.
Jan Shadick of Living Sky Rehabilitation Centre says the cubs will live at their temporary new home for about 14 months until they are ready for release.
Conservation officers shot the mother bear after she had been seen digging in garbage and near homes at Cote First Nation.
The province gave Shadick until today to find the cubs a new home with proper facilities for caring for wild animals.
Shadick says she is relieved that the cubs will not be euthanized.
Conservation officers said members of the public assisted in capturing two of the cubs. The third was in a tree when conservation officers attempted to lure it with the scent of the mother's severed paws.
The province's wildlife manager said officers don't often use those tactics to capture bear cubs. Usually the animals are trapped and then removed from the situation.
Officials said bears can become dangerous when they begin associating food with humans.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.