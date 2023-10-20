Sask. Opposition questions $238K government advertising spending at COP28

The Saskatchewan government is defending its decision to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an advertising campaign during the COP28 conference.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly called COP 28, began in Dubai on Nov. 30. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is among the attendees.

So far, the province has spent $765,000 on a pavilion space at the conference. On Monday, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison responded to a question from the Opposition that the accompanying advertising campaign will cost about $238,000.

The province said the ads will run until Dec. 31 and will appear at the Dubai Airport and Expo City Metro.

"We are not going to apologize for telling Saskatchewan's story around the world," Harrison said, touting the province's exports — nearly 70 per cent of what it produces, he said.

Harrison said the money being used was set aside by the Trade and Export Development Ministry.

Harrison said that if Saskatchewan doesn't tell its story, other government officials will not. He took aim at people like federal minister Steven Guilbeault, stating he doesn't want the story told.

A spokesperson for Guilbeault opposed that notion when it was brought up in early November, stating he is not in Dubai to talk down Canada's resource industry and will promote technologies, like carbon capture, that reduce emissions.

Between the two expenses, Saskatchewan is paying about $1 million — a number Opposition trade and export development critic, Aleana Young, focused on during question period Monday.

"That Minister is spending public dollars on Metro ads in Dubai instead of on health care," said Aleana Young, Opposition trade and export development critic.

"It is a lot of money. $238,000 is like the average house price in Regina."

Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed the average price of a home in Regina as of December 2022 was $284,062.

Saskatchewan NDP MLA Aleana Young asked Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison multiple times about the total cost of COP28. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Harrison compared the advertising campaign to a similar one in 2022 that he said also endorsed Saskatchewan resources in airports, calling the current one the "next generation of that campaign."

He said the advertisements running in the Dubai airport will also run in Canadian airports.

Young asked Harrison how much money the government would be spending toward COP28 during question period on Tuesday, including travel costs.

Harrison did not provide an answer, but said the travel expenses will be disclosed in the future as part of quarterly reports.