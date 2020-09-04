Opposition NDP MLA decries online sale of former STC buses

Opposition MLA Trent Wotherspoon is speaking out after buses formerly owned by the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) were recently posted for sale online.

The provincially-run bus company was shut down in 2017 as a cost saving measure. Ever since, the Sask. NDP has criticized the sale, saying the loss of the STC made it more difficult to move around the province.

As first reported by the Regina Leader-Post, some of the buses and STC trailers have been posted for sale on an online auto dealer by a private seller in Airdrie, Alta.

"Seeing STC buses being hawked on AutoTrader instead of connecting our province and its people reminds us all of the Sask. Party's betrayal. And what's at risk," Wotherspoon wrote on Twitter.

Many of the buses are still painted in STC colours. They are selling for $9,000.

Robert LaBine, the man behind the sale, originally bought the buses to start up a rural bus company to replace services once Greyhound pulled out of the market.

While his business venture was sidelined by health issues, he firmly believes there's a market for small bus lines on the prairies.

"I think it was very unfortunate," he said.

"From my standpoint, I always thought of it as an essential service."

LaBine was a driver for Greyhound and regularly made the run between Calgary and Saskatoon. He said many people relied on the service.

"It gave people in the smaller rural communities an opportunity to have some type of transportation," he said.

"For people from, let's say, a smaller rural community to go to bigger centres for doctor's appointments."

LaBine said the buses are priced to sell and could be bought by anyone from a charter bus company to a school group.