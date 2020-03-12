Sask. Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili calls for cancellation of Junos over COVID-19 concerns

The leader of the Saskatchewan NDP says this week's Juno awards in Saskatoon should be cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

On Thursday, Ryan Meili posted on Twitter that the risk of transmission was too great for the province.

"It's time to take appropriate social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," wrote Meili.

A medical doctor himself, Meili said the health risks outweigh the benefits of the Junos this year.

"I've been reluctant to make this call. Junos2020 in #yxe is great for the city and lots of fun," he wrote.

"But it's not worth the risk this year."

This family doctor in Saskatoon is right. It's time to take appropriate social distancing measures to prevent the spread of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>. <br><br>I've been reluctant to make this call. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Junos2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Junos2020</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> is great for the city and lots of fun. <br><br>But it's not worth the risk this year. <a href="https://t.co/z7V172utPE">https://t.co/z7V172utPE</a> —@ryanmeili

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab cautioned people travelling to the Junos to take precautions.

He said the province was allowing the event to go on, as long as people take precautions.

"We really encourage some special social distancing measures," said Shahab.

"Which means: don't go to the show if you're sick. Even if you have ticket or you're a celebrity who's come, if you land in Sasaktoon and you've got a fever and cough, stay in your hotel."

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

However, the province has noted a spike in the number of people being tested.

Between Mar. 2 and Mar. 10, 152 people were tested.

In comparison, only 25 people had been tested the week before.

Two of the more recent tests are still waiting on results.

The provincial Ministry of Health said that if a positive case emerges, it will tell people about it immediately.

The Juno Awards will be held at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon March 12. Dozens of other musical events are happening across the city.

Meili wasn't the only person in the province concerned about the Junos.