Operation Red Nose back in some Sask. locations after 2-year pandemic hiatus

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, the volunteer group will get impaired drivers and their vehicles home safely in Saskatoon, Yorkton, the Battlefords and Prince Albert.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, volunteer group will get impaired drivers and their vehicles home safely

Pratyush Dayal · CBC News ·
A line of people stand to pose including a person dressed in a reindeer costume.
Operation Red Nose was relaunched Tuesday morning at Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon, after the pandemic put the volunteer-run service on pause. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Operation Red Nose (ORN), named after the most famous reindeer of all, is back in some Saskatchewan locations after two years of pandemic hiatus.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, the volunteer group will get impaired drivers and their vehicles home safely in Saskatoon, Yorkton, the Battlefords and Prince Albert.

"If you are tired or have been drinking or if you don't feel fit to drive for any reason, you can call a sober friend, a cab, a relative, stay overnight, or call us at Operation Red Nose," Marie-Chantal Fortin, the national development co-ordinator at ORN, said.

"Don't hesitate to call us one night and then volunteer the following weekend with your friends and colleagues."

A lady with a poppy flower scarf smiles.
Marie-Chantal Fortin, the national development co-ordinator at ORN, says the 14th annual road safety campaign in Saskatchewan will help promote safety and friendships. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Fortin said 623 volunteers drove 850 vehicles home in 2019, and ORN expects to have similar numbers this year.

In 2017, 771 people volunteered their time to get 1,300 people home safe and sound. A year before, 600 volunteers gave a combined 1,166 rides.

The service is available over the weekend from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m CST. It's free, but ORN welcomes donations for its associated charity, Ronald McDonald House.

The 14th annual road safety campaign in Saskatchewan helps promote safety and friendships, Fortin said.

"It's a service for the community by the community," she said.

ORN started in Quebec in 1984 and expanded across Canada. Saskatchewan was the last province where the service became available and is now sponsored by SGI. 

The group can be reached at 639-480-NOSE (6673) or via its app. Once a call is made, three volunteers are dispatched, including a designated driver and a navigator. The third person drives another vehicle to bring back the volunteers after the drop-off.

A bald man dressed in a suit talks into the microphones in front of him.
Michael San Miguel, a representative from SGI, says he lost his nephew to an impaired driver and urges everyone to act safely. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Michael San Miguel, a representative from SGI, said it is important to make the holiday season safe. He understands the aftermath of impaired driving.

"I lost my nephew eight years ago to someone driving impaired. He was in Grade 12 and he didn't have a chance to graduate," Miguel said.

"Don't be that person that takes that love and joy from families."

Saskatoon police said there will be several stop checks between now and the end of the year to find impaired drivers.

Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said city police have laid impaired driving charges in 299 cases so far in 2022.

A bald spectacled man in a red vest speaks into the microphones in front of him.
Tom Armstrong, the president of the Saskatoon Millennium Lions Club, says the club is looking for enough volunteers to at least have five crews on weekend nights. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Tom Armstrong, the president of the Saskatoon Millennium Lions Club, said the club is busy getting sponsors and volunteers for the operation.

"Keep in mind these volunteers receive nothing and 100 per cent of donations go to the Ronald McDonald House and Saskatoon Lions Speedskaters," he said.

Armstrong noted that there are no advance booking for ORN. Instead, users should call when they are ready for a ride.

Pratyush Dayal

Reporter

Pratyush Dayal covers climate change, immigration and race and gender issues among general news for CBC News in Saskatchewan. He has previously written for the Globe and Mail, the Vancouver Sun, and the Tyee. He holds a master's degree in journalism from UBC and can be reached at pratyush.dayal@cbc.ca

