Sask. RCMP charge 2nd person in connection with homicide in relation to death near Onion Lake Cree Nation

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braden Richard Bull.

Bull's body was found near the highway close to Onion Lake Cree Nation in January 2020.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Branden Dillon in Prince Albert on Monday.

In September, police arrested 24-year-old Vega Bear. He is also charged with second-degree murder in connection to Bull's death.

Both of the accused are originally from Onion Lake.

The RCMP Major Crimes unit, the RCMP polygraph unit, and officers from North Battleford, Prince Albert and Saskatoon were involved in the investigation.

Dillon made his first court appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Onion Lake RCMP.