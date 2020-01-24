Onion Lake Cree Nation wants help after a rash of drug and gang violence

A slew of drug and gang-related violence has prompted leaders of the Onion Lake Cree Nation (OLCN) to declare a state of emergency.

The community has experienced three deaths that are apparently connected to drug and gang activity in the last two months and there have been a number of high speed chases and violent crimes.

In just the space of a few hours on Tuesday, January 21, band leaders say RCMP were involved in a high-speed chase, the body of a missing man was discovered and a stolen vehicle ran into the side of the OLCN Arena.

RCMP are currently investigating the sudden death that happened in the community on Tuesday.

The Onion Lake Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency because of drugs and gang activity. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The band held an emergency meeting and says it wants the government to help it create a gang strategy and increase police resources.

Officials have scheduled a news conference in Onion Lake in the morning on Friday, January 24.

"The RCMP are working hard and trying their best but they need more help," said OLCN Okimaw (Chief) Henry Lewis in a release. "Their resources are stretched too thin and our community needs the support of both levels of government before it gets worse."

Lewis said they need more help to combat the gang activity in the community.

"This problem has been steadily increasing over the last year and it is now to the point that we are having three very serious and scary incidences happening in one day," he said.

Everyone is stretched to their limits. We need the government to come to our tables and help us create a gang strategy and find solutions that will work for our nation. We need to increase policing resources, bring in external gang units or whatever is necessary to help our community members feel safe."

About 4,000 people live on OLCN, which is about 50 km north of Lloydminster.