Grade 12 student in hospital graduates thanks to special visit from principal

Janrei Gascon was almost officially graduated. He attended a mass with his family and peers to celebrate his graduation from Archbishop M.C. O'Neill Catholic High School in Regina, only to be driven to the emergency room right afterwards because of abdominal pain.

Gascon had to have surgery, and missed his graduation ceremony.

"He was really bummed he had to miss his graduation because he's been waiting for it for a while," said his sister, Girlynne, from his recovery room after surgery.

But Janrei received a surprise visitor a few days later —​ his principal,Tracy Fuchs.

"He came to my hospital room and then he congratulated me for graduating and flipped my tassle officially," said Janrei, who is still in the hospital.

'It was meaningful'

The Gascon family had heard from Fuchs that he might come visit Janrei, but weren't sure if he would make it.

"Then we heard a knock and there he was," said Girlynne.

Janrei Gascon was shocked. Although he missed his graduation, he's already enrolled for fall classes at the University of Regina.

He's taking the education program, and hopes to be a teacher —​ and maybe a principal —​ one day.

"It was meaningful," he said

"That gesture was very kind of him and I think that's what students need to have."

Gascon is expected to recover, and should be out of the hospital later this week.​