One person dead following house fire, explosion in Prince Albert, Sask.

Someone was found dead following a house fire and explosion in Prince Albert on Saturday around 1:40 p.m.

Prince Albert Fire Department says a pipe with natural gas leaking burned for several hours before SaskEnergy crews arrived to turn off the line.

Homes within a one block radius were evacuated until it was safe to return at about 8 p.m. No one else was injured.

Prince Albert police say the identity of the person who died has not been confirmed and they are treating the death as suspicious.

They're asking anyone with information or video footage of the area on Saturday to contact police or Crime Stoppers.