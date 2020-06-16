One family's race to witness the birth of their baby boy during the pandemic

Getting organized for the arrival of a new baby is stressful in the best of times, but an Australian couple faced the additional challenges of surrogacy, and international travel during a global pandemic.

"We got a phone call from the consulting agency and said look we think the Canadian borders are going to be closing," said Robyn Renyard.

"I just wanted them to be able to get here," said surrogate Jasmine Akre, who lives in Martensville, Sask.

Travel restrictions came into play early this spring as Covid-19 started to spread around the globe. This was devastating news for a family using a surrogate from Martensville. We'll find out what lengths they had to go to to be with their newborn child. Robyn Renyard joins us from Adelaide, Australia. Jasmine Akre, the surrogate, is in Martensville. 9:16

International shut down

This was all unfolding back in April, just as Canada was suspending all international flights to stop the spread of COVID-19. This posed a formidable challenge for Renyard and her husband, who desperately wanted to be there for the birth of their new baby.

"It was a very stressful time," said Renyard.

In the end, the family was granted permission to leave Australia and fly to Saskatchewan, but faced the additional challenge of quarantine when they arrived.

It was just like the stars aligned for us. - Robyn Renyard

Renyard and her husband would have to isolate themselves for two weeks, so contingency plans had to be put in place, because the baby was expected before the end of their 14-day quarantine period.

"We kind of settled on the idea that they weren't going to be there for the birth, as much as we hated that idea," said Akre.

Counting the days

The anticipation ratcheted up over the final week. Akre would have some pains, then they would stop. All the while, Renyard and her husband were carefully watching the calendar, checking the days off, still clinging to hope.

"[Akre] said I'm having regular contractions now," recalled Renyard. "So we thought okay well this is happening and we've got a day to go."

It was disappointing to be sure, but then Renyard sat down with a cup of tea and realized she hadn't been checking the calendar as carefully as she thought. In fact, their quarantine period was over. The couple raced to the hospital.

They made it with 20 minutes to spare.

"It's such an important thing for them to witness as Joseph's mom and dad to be able to see him come into the world. I don't think there's anything quite like that experience," said Akre.

Renyard agreed wholeheartedly.

"We just couldn't believe it that we were able to be in the room. It was just like the stars aligned for us. It was just incredible to see him born and incredible to see the sacrifice firsthand that Jasmine had made for us," she said.

The experience has bonded the two families for life. They are texting and video chatting on a daily basis.

"We're very very close," said Renyard. "It really feels like we found another brother and sister."