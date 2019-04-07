Skip to Main Content
One dead, two injured in Big River rollover
A single-vehicle rollover near Big River has left one man dead and two other people injured.

Man, 24, declared dead at scene on grid road 30 kilometres east of Big River

A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near Big River Saturday. (David Bell/CBC)

Big River RCMP and firefighters responded to a call on a grid road 30 kilometres east of the town early Saturday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

A 24-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. A 47 year old woman was removed from the vehicle using the jaws of life. She was flown to hospital with undetermined injuries by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police learned there was a third occupant, but could not find him at the scene, despite calling in a dog team.

The 17-year-old boy had been picked up and driven to another community by a passerby before emergency crews arrived. He suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.

Big River is located approximately 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.


 

