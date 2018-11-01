One Bad Son drummer rocks feminist shirt in support of emergency shelter

In some respects, nothing is more generically rock 'n' roll than a black tank top, but it is the message on One Bad Son drummer Kurt Dahl's shirt that's generating buzz.

It seems like misogyny is rearing its ugly head in the U.S.A. right now. - Kurt Dahl

"It's been getting quite a reaction," Dahl said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

The word "feminist" is emblazoned across the front of the shirt in bold block letters.

"Men and women, and those who do not identify as either, should be given the same rights and opportunities in life. Simple," Dahl said.

Ugly politics inspired rocker to speak up

One Bad Son is on tour in the U.S. right now, and Dahl said that he was deeply moved by the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford. Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she had been sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied wrongdoing and was appointed as a justice to the top court.

"It seems like misogyny is rearing its ugly head in the U.S.A. right now," he said.

"You know, maybe it starts with the president and trickles its way down."

Inspired to act, the Saskatoon rocker printed up the shirt, and has been wearing it on stage ever since.

"I need to find a laundromat pretty soon," he joked.

"Rock 'n' roll has sort of been a man's world forever," Dahl said.

"Hopefully that's changing, but the response has blown me away. You know the first pressing of shirts sold out in three days and fans have been so supportive, it has just been humbling and inspiring."

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via Associated Press)

Ignore the trolls

That's not to say that Dahl's simple gesture has been greeted wholeheartedly by people who are drawn to the band's music. Some of that misogyny that inspired the move has dogged the drummer on social media, and others, he said, have questioned his feminism.

"There have been a few trolls on the Internet, who as trolls do, just post really negative comments and they were all mad, which maybe is no surprise, so I just blocked them," Dahl said.

"I don't have time for negative people so if people doubt it, that's their thing. I don't really care."

Undaunted, Dahl is pressing on with his self-described simple gesture, wearing the shirt on stage in hopes that it gets people talking about feminism.

"Starting conversations is where change begins," he said.

But in reality Dahl's rocker status is helping to transform his gesture into action. He's selling those tank tops on his Facebook page, with proceeds going to Saskatoon Interval House, an emergency shelter for women and their children fleeing from domestic violence.

