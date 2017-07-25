Breadsticks on breadsticks on breadsticks: Olive Garden coming to Regina, Saskatoon

After years of hopes, wishes and rumours on social media, Olive Garden is coming to Saskatchewan.

Regina was abuzz in 2018 when a pamphlet was circulated proposing an Olive Garden in Harbour Landing, but it turned out to have been released in error.

A representative from the restaurant's Canadian corporate headquarters has now confirmed Regina will be welcoming the restaurant to Harbour Landing with a tentative opening date of October 28.

A restaurant manager job for the location has already been posted.

Shovels should be in the ground this week.

Saskatoon is also getting the much-anticipated restaurant, somewhere in the Preston Crossing area, with a tentative grand opening date set for December 6.