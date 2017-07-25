Breadsticks on breadsticks on breadsticks: Olive Garden coming to Regina, Saskatoon
After years of hopes, wishes and rumours on social media, Olive Garden is coming to Saskatchewan.
Rumours of the popular restaurant coming to the province aren't rumours anymore
Regina was abuzz in 2018 when a pamphlet was circulated proposing an Olive Garden in Harbour Landing, but it turned out to have been released in error.
A representative from the restaurant's Canadian corporate headquarters has now confirmed Regina will be welcoming the restaurant to Harbour Landing with a tentative opening date of October 28.
A restaurant manager job for the location has already been posted.
Shovels should be in the ground this week.
Saskatoon is also getting the much-anticipated restaurant, somewhere in the Preston Crossing area, with a tentative grand opening date set for December 6.
with files from Joelle Seal