Saskatoon police officer resigns after attending anti-lockdown rally

The Saskatoon Police Service says an off-duty officer who attended an anti-lockdown rally in that city last weekend has resigned.

A statement from spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said any evidence of the officer's participation in the rally is still being reviewed.

The review, the statement said, included a report that the off-duty officer was present.

The officer has not been to work since the event and the police service would determine its next steps based on the outcome of a public health and police act investigation.

"The member has been asked to take steps to ensure the safety for both our organization and the community during the investigation," the statement said.

"All citizens are expected to follow the guidelines and restrictions of the Public Health Order."