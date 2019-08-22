Nutrien Wonderhub breaks 40K attendance mark in first 2 months of operation

It's been a busy month at Saskatoon's Wonderhub.

This week, the children's museum vaulted over a combined attendance of 40,000 people in less than two months of operation.

"Our board members were just elated that there were so many folks to be able to come and visit us," said executive director Amanda McReynolds Doran.

"We can confirm that we've had visitors from every province in Canada and from five different countries."

The Wonderhub's popularity has created lineups at the door. The museum has hit capacity at least eight times over the past two months, meaning no one can get in unless someone else leaves.

The museum is very careful to not exceed its rough capacity of 350 people if the performance hall is running an activity (250 if there is no activity running).

"It's just to make sure everybody stays safe and all the environments are controlled," she said. "And we don't have parents who can't find their kids or kids who are running off and unable to play with things they want to play with."

Executive director Amanda McReynolds Doran says Wonderhub tries to warn parents about capacity issues on social media. (CBC)

The Wonderhub's popularity is coming as a bit of a surprise to the organization. Initially, the museum's board set an initial first-year target of 60,000 visitors, something that will likely be surpassed in the next few months.

The museum has some advice for parents looking to beat lineups: McReynolds Doran said the two quietest times of day at the museum are just after the museum opens at 9 a.m. and around 2:30 p.m. as small children are generally heading home for nap time.

As well, the Wonderhub tries to warn parents that they are at capacity on social media, to make sure people get a warning to expect delays.

The children's museum expects to reach 150,000 visits this year.