Nutrien's Vanscoy mine still shut down while company assesses impact of fire

A fire has been extinguished at a potash mine near Saskatoon, but the effects of the blaze linger.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at the Vanscoy mine's above ground load-out facility.

On Tuesday, the company said the mine would stay shut down while the company investigates.

The mine was already operating at half-capacity before the fire. Nutrien said that means the fire reduces the impact to its business.

No one was hurt in the fire.

It's still not known when the mine will reopen or how the fire started.

Firefighters from the City of Saskatoon, as well as volunteer firefighters from Pike Lake, Delisle and the Rural Municipality of Montrose, were brought in to fight the blaze.

The Vanscoy mine is located about 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.