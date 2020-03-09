Nutrien's Vanscoy mine still shut down as firefighting efforts continue

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze at Nutrien's Vanscoy potash mine.

An above-ground chemical fire broke out at the mine's load-out facility on Saturday night.

The fire was confined to three storage tanks. A damage estimate is not available.

On Monday, Nutrien said the fire was still burning and the mine was still shut down.

The company said the fire's intensity is decreasing and that it hopes to have it safely extinguished by the end of the day.

It's still not known how the fire started.

The company said the mine was already operating at half capacity before the fire, so impact on production is limited.

Nutrien expected the fire will have minimal impact on its production.

No employees or first responders were injured in the fire.

Firefighters from the City of Saskatoon, as well as volunteer firefighters from Pike Lake, Delisle and the Rural Municipality of Montrose, were brought in to fight the blaze.

The Vanscoy mine is about 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

