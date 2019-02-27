Skip to Main Content
Nutrien to buy Australian company for roughly $442 million

SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. has signed deal to buy Australian company Ruralco Holdings Ltd. for roughly $442 million. Ruralco provides a wide range of services for Australian farmers.

Nutrien has added to its Australian holdings with the purchase of Ruralco Holdings Ltd. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC )

Under the deal, Nutrien has agreed to pay $4.40 Australian dollars per Ruralco share. 

The Canadian company says Ruralco will add to its Landmark subsidiary in Australia.

Nutrien's Vanscoy potash mine. (Nutrien)

The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approval from the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission and the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.

Nutrien chief executive Chuck Magro says the deal is expected to immediately add value to the company.

"The combination of our Landmark operations with Ruralco in Australia is expected to provide significant benefits for all stakeholders including delivering excellent value for both Ruralco and Nutrien shareholders," Magro said in a statement.

