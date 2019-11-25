Nutrien to shut down Rocanville potash mine for two weeks, blames CN strike

Agri-business giant Nutrien has announced its Rocanville potash mine will be shut down for two weeks in December and is blaming the CN Rail strike.

Nutrien announced Monday it would be temporarily close the mine starting Dec. 2.

"It is extremely disappointing that in a year when the agricultural sector has been severely impacted by poor weather and trade disputes, the CN strike will add further hardship to the Canadian agriculture industry," said Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO, in a news release.

"Any further disruption will be harmful to our business, the Canadian economy, and Canada's competitive position and reputation."

Last week, CN workers with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference went on strike, protesting working conditions.

"Most concerning is the impact on our hundreds of employees for whom this creates great uncertainty and hardship leading up to the holiday season," said Magro.

It's not clear how many workers will be affected by Nutrien's announcement Monday.

In September, Nutrien announced it would be shutting down its Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy potash mines for eight weeks during the last quarter of the year. The move, which was meant to slow down production in the face of low demand, was expected to reduce production by 700,000 tonnes.

Rocanville is located approximately 220 kilometres east of Regina.