Nutrien still planning two-week closure of Rocanville potash mine, despite CN Rail strike ending

A southern Saskatchewan potash mine will remain closed for two weeks, despite a tentative deal that will see CN Rail workers back on the job Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, Nutrien announced it was temporarily closing down its Rocanville potash mine and blamed the CN Rail strike, which Nutrien said made it difficult to get the mineral to ports.

On Tuesday, after news broke that the strike was ending, Nutrien said it would stick to its plan to close the mine.

"While the end of the strike is great news for farmers, the broader Canadian economy and us, we are still working through a significant backlog in our supply chain," said Nutrien spokesperson Will Tingley.

Tingley said the mine's storage facility is full and will need the two weeks of down time to return things to normal. Tingley said the decision did not have anything to do with a slow potash market.

The union representing mine workers estimated that the temporary layoffs would affect more than 500 people.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference went on strike last week, protesting working conditions.

Details on the deal between CN Rail and the union are not yet known.

In September, Nutrien announced it would be shutting down its Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy potash mines for eight weeks during the last quarter of the year.

The move, which was meant to slow down production in the face of low demand, was expected to reduce production by 700,000 tonnes.

Those workers are expected to get back to work by the end of December.

Rocanville is located approximately 220 kilometres east of Regina.