Up to 750 layoffs possible as Nutrien to temporarily shut down 3 Sask. sites

Between 480 and 750 people will be laid off from three Saskatchewan potash mines operated by Nutrien after the resource giant announced it will be temporarily shutting down mines at its Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy sites in the fourth quarter of 2019 for up to eight weeks.

"The production downtime is in response to a short-term slowdown in global potash markets," Nutrien said in a Wednesday statement.

"If all three potash facilities were to remain idled for the full eight weeks, potash production could be reduced by approximately 700,000 tonnes."

The Saskatoon-based company also estimated that annual potash earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization could potentially be reduced by $100 million US to $150 million US if the sites remained idle.

Will Tigley, a spokesman for Nutrien, said each site could see between 160 and 250 people laid off.

The shutdown is expected to start in November of 2019.

"Despite the current short-term market conditions, we remain positive on potash demand for 2020, as well as the medium to long-term potash fundamentals," Nutrien said in the statement.

"We remain focused on a gradual ramp up of production to meet demand and to ensure we operate the safest, most reliable and efficient potash business in the world."