Nurses' union frustrated by unprecedented crowding in Saskatoon's largest hospital

Saskatoon's largest hospital is facing record overcrowding and officials need to do more to fix the problem, says the president of the provincial nurses' union.

"It's really quite disturbing. Our members are trying to do the best they can," said Saskatchewan Union of Nurses president Tracy Zambori.

Zambori said that as of Wednesday evening, there were 80 patients in the ER at Royal University Hospital (RUH) who needed a bed in other areas, but couldn't be moved because those wards were all full. That included four mental health patients waiting in beds in the hall for a total of more than 120 hours.

She said it's the worst it's ever been, but that overcrowding issues are more common than ever.

"This seems to becoming the norm and it shouldn't because it's very dangerous. It's inhumane to think that certified mental health patients people who are very sick are being left to to languish and become sicker in in the in the hallway," she said.

WATCH | Saskatoon patient calls 911 to report herself as fire hazard at overcrowded hospital: Saskatoon patient calls 911 to report herself as fire hazard at overcrowded hospital Duration 2:27 Shaylyn Cowper waited seven hours for a bed inside St. Paul's emergency department Monday night. When nursing staff put her in a bed in the front entrance, she called 911 to report the fire hazard.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website, every unit inside RUH was full. Some areas were well over capacity, including neuroscience and mental health.

Zambori said the Saskatchewan Health Authority promised to solve this problem when concerns were raised back in November. An action plan meant to address crowding was unveiled.

"It has not worked out. It has not translated one little bit to the front lines, and now we have people suffering even more. I can't imagine being the patient or the family member," she said.

In November, the fire marshall was called to St. Paul's Hospital because beds were blocking fire exits. Earlier this month, a patient at St. Paul's called the fire marshall when her bed was placed at the ER entrance partially blocking access.

In a news release Thursday, the SHA said that in the 90 days since its action plan for Saskatoon was announced, it has added 116 hospital and community beds in Regina and Saskatoon, including 43 additional acute care beds and three ICU beds at RUH.

More than 280 permanent positions across the province have been "hired or posted," the news release said.

"We acknowledge that our health system continues to experience difficult and varied capacity challenges, but we also know these action plans are the right work to achieve our goals," Derek Miller, chief operating officer for the SHA, said in the news release.

SHA officials have scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss their plan.