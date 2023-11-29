Notorious Saskatoon motel partially reopens with new name, new owners and promise for improvement

An infamous Saskatoon motel has partially reopened with new owners, a new name, some renovations and promises for further improvements.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) shut down the motel — formerly known as the City Centre Inn and Suites, and before that the Northwoods — in July 2020 after identifying more than 60 health and safety violations.

Now known as the Midtown Inn, the Idylwyld Drive establishment is reopening in phases, as repairs are completed to meet health and safety requirements. The Midtown Inn's first rooms became available for guests in late September 2023.

Jerald Karayamparambil, one of the motel's new owners, said he hopes the motel's reputation will change once people see its improvements.

"It's not the old place," Karaymparambil said. "It's not going to happen the same way that the previous work was done or [the way] previous management ran it."

Karaymparambil said people have been staying at the Midtown Inn. The motel offers a special promotion for students who are in the process of looking for a more permanent place to live, he said.

Jerald Karayamparambil, one of the Midtown Inn's owners. He and his team started renovations in September, including painting, drywalling, and plumbing, said Karayamparambil. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

Making the motel safer

The City Centre Inn and Suites, and the Northwoods before it, was known for violations like raw sewage seeping through floors, bugs crawling out of electrical outlets and suites being turned into fired traps by blocked exits. It was the scene of sexual assaults, murder, beatings and drug deals, according to a review of city police news releases through the years.

Karaymparambil said the Midtown Inn won't be accepting cash payments.

"We have policies in place and we're not going to break because there's certain money involved," Karaymparambil said.

WATCH| Take a look at the changes made to Saskatoon motel: Saskatoon motel on Idylwyld Drive reopens with new owners, improved security Duration 2:37 Featured Video A notorious Saskatoon motel has reopened with a new name, new owners, and they're promising improvement. The former City Centre Inn and Suites on Idylwyld Drive was also known as the North Woods Motel. The fire department shut it down 3 years ago for more than 60 health and safety violations.

He also said someone will be monitoring security cameras 24/7.

The Midtown Inn's ownership group says it is making safety a priority. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

Ian Roach, the president of the Caswell Community Association, said he's cautiously optimistic about the reopening of the motel under new management.

Roach said people in the neighborhood have noticed less crime in the area since the motel shut down three years ago.

"Initially I was concerned, however I was really encouraged by the fact [the new owners] actually reached out to us," Roach said.

"We've met with them. I've met with them. They want to be a good neighbour."

LISTEN | Notorious Saskatoon motel gets a facelift: Saskatoon Morning 9:53 A new start for an infamous building Featured Video The former City Centre Inn and Suites on Idylwyld Drive has new owners and a new name, the Midtown Inn. City Centre Inn and Suites was shut down three years ago by the fire department after more than 60 health and safety violations. The CBC's Theresa Kliem went to investigate what has happened to the motel and talked with host Candice Lipski about her findings.

Moving in right direction: SFD

Yvonne Raymer, assistant chief with SFD, said the fire department told the new owners it doesn't want the motel to get to a state where it has to be closed again.

"We did tell the new owners that they really expect them to understand what the community went through, what the neighborhood went through, what emergency personnel were dealing with," Raymer said.

"We're hitting a reset. We want to have a good relationship moving forward."

Inside one of the opened rooms at the Midtown Inn. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

She said all the reopened sections at the Midtown Inn are back up to the minimum requirement of standards.

"They continue to communicate, co-operate and collaborate with us," Raymer said. "It's moving in the right direction."

Motel closure left people on streets

People were living at the City Centre Inn prior to its closure, including some of Saskatoon's most vulnerable population. More than 100 residents were forced to leave the motel when it shut down in 2020.

Kayla DeMong, executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction, was on site that day helping tenants move out.

"I've been working in this community for about 19 years now and that was probably the most heartbreaking experience I've ever had," DeMong said.

"The reality was that for many of the people that were there, that was their only option."

DeMong said she sees a connection between the city's current homeless crisis and the City Centre Inn being shut down. She said some of the people accessing her organization's services have not found a permanent home since then.

WATCH | Residents leave the City Centre Inn in 2020: Fire Department to order closure of City Centre Inn and Suites Duration 1:22 Featured Video On Wednesday, the Saskatoon Fire Department said the City Centre Inn and Suites, formerly known as the Northwoods Inn and Suites, was being served with a notice to close because of unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

The Ministry of Social Services said it provided immediate support on-site during the closure, including connections to accommodations, food and additional supports provided by partners in the community, but it did not track where the motel's former residents ended up.

Some of them seem to have ended up in another unsafe building, the former Prairie Heights condo tower on 20th Street W., according to DeMong and Raymer.

The Saskatoon Fire Department eventually ordered that 44-unit tower closed in May 2021, in the face of the building's deteriorating condition.

"We saw the Lighthouse closed down and a lot of people displaced. We saw the tower closed down and a lot of people displaced, and we had no resources," said DeMong.

"We just keep shuffling people from one bad situation to another bad situation and expecting them to survive."