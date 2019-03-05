​Mental assessment ordered for Saskatoon man accused of murdering partner

A Saskatoon judge has ordered a man charged with killing his common-law partner to go for a "not criminally responsible" assessment.

Blake Jeffrey Schreiner, 39, is accused of the first-degree murder of Tammy Brown, 37. The couple had children together.

Brown was found dead in her home in the River Heights neighbourhood at the end of January. Police say Schreiner was arrested on scene.

Not criminally responsible assessments look at the accused's state of mind at the time of an alleged offence.

To be found not criminally responsible, offenders must be proven to not have the capacity to appreciate their actions, not know right from wrong at the time of the offence or not have been in control of their behaviour. All of these actions would be tied to suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

Schreiner's case is set to return to Saskatoon Provincial Court next month.

He has not yet entered pleas.