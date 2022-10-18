Saskatoon's new nostalgia-driven baseball team a home run

When Craig Wilson started a recreational baseball team in Saskatoon, he didn't know if anyone would show up. But just like the character Ray Kinsella in Field of Dreams, Wilson discovered that if you build it, they will come.

Wilson had been watching the development of sandlot leagues in the United States. The leagues provide adults with the opportunity to play baseball in a non-competitive atmosphere.

"It comes from the movie with the same title where these same kids get together and play every week," said Wilson.

"It's quite loose but they still play the rules properly."

Sandlot baseball teams play with wooden bats. Wilson says hearing the crack of the ball hitting the bat adds to the atmosphere. (Submitted by Craig Wilson)

In a Goldilocks-like dilemma, Wilson had found senior men's baseball too competitive, but slo-pitch too casual.

He decided to create his own sandlot team, the Bridge City Blue Jays. He rented a diamond in Nutana Kiwanis Park and spread the word.

"I didn't even think I would have much interest in it because I don't have a ton of baseball buddies," said Wilson.

"But there was a lot of interest, and there's even more interest. Everybody asks me every week if they can bring two of their buddies."

At each game, 20 to 30 people divide into two squads and play each other. (Submitted by Craig Wilson)

Since September the team has been meeting every two weeks for a game. Between 20 and 30 people show up and divide into two sides.

The game has key components of sandlot-era baseball — such as using wooden bats — but there are some changes to the rules to make sure it stays fun.

"If you hit a home run over the fence, you have to switch hands and bat the other way the rest of the game just to try to encourage balls in play instead of guys just trying to hit," said Wilson.

'I wanted a sense of professionalism to it,' says Craig Wilson, who had uniforms made for the players. (Submitted by Craig Wilson)

Despite there being no official competitive aspect, the team has a professional look. Wilson is a graphic designer and had uniforms with a custom logo ready for everyone at the first game.

"I wanted a sense of professionalism to it without it being part of a league," said Wilson.

"That seems to be a part of this whole sandlot revolution too. Even though it's unorganized, and even though it's non-competitive, everyone sort of takes the look and feel of it seriously."

'The concept behind it was what would the [Toronto] Blue Jays have looked like had they existed in the '60s when they had all the weird quirky mascots,' said Wilson of the logo he created for the team. (Submitted by Craig Wilson)

Wilson was happy to see others taking the look of the team as seriously as he was.

"I was just so impressed with the amount of people that showed up with blue cleats on the first day, like brand new blue cleats, new gloves. They haven't played since they were teenagers and they went and they just like bought into it. They just seem to love it."

Berkeley Buchko is one of those well-dressed Bridge City Blue Jays.

"It's honestly some of the most fun I've had in a long time," said Buchko. "It is very reminiscent of being a kid. We just kind of get to relive our youth a little bit."

Although actual kids don't take the field themselves, they still get a lot out of game days. Many of the players bring their young ones.

"They ump us and they coach us and it's a lot of fun for them. They love it," said Buchko. "My son actually skips hockey practice to come to these."

Berkeley Buchko gets ready to catch during a sunny afternoon game. (Submitted by Craig Wilson)

Wilson said he hopes to play even more games next year, with a long-term goal of playing in tournaments in the United States.

He has his eye on the Sandlot Baseball Bash on the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The field is a replica of the set from the Kevin Costner film of the same name.

"Just that idea of having a place to play without time limits and the pressure of competition. Throwing that ball and having a catch and hearing the crack of the wood bat," said Wilson.

"That would be incredible."

Buchko, who recently watched Field of Dreams with his kids, said Wilson reminds him of the lead character.

"Craig is Kevin Costner. Craig is a kind of guy who doesn't do things halfway. He goes all the way," said Buchko. "I'm so grateful for him for doing it."