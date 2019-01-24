Norway advises Moose Jaw to paint Mac pink

Norway has fired the latest shot across the antlers in the ongoing feud about who has the biggest moose statue.

In an online video Linda Otnes Henriksen, deputy mayor of Stor-Elvdal Kommune, stands in front of their silver moose and apologizes for usurping the title from Moose Jaw's Mac the Moose.

BREAKING: official reply from Storelgen aka World’s tallest Moose to Mac the Moose <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theworldstallestmoose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theworldstallestmoose</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/makemoosenotwar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#makemoosenotwar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MacTheMoose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MacTheMoose</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storelgen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storelgen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/justinandgreg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justinandgreg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FraserTolmie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FraserTolmie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofMooseJaw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofMooseJaw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NorwayMFA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorwayMFA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/erna_solberg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@erna_solberg</a> <a href="https://t.co/42MQcg1vFM">pic.twitter.com/42MQcg1vFM</a> —@visitnorway

"Here in Norway we just didn't know size mattered that much to you," said Otnes Henriksen. "Even though ours is bigger and prettier than yours, it's not about size, but how you use it."

Mac the Moose was dethroned by Storelgen — a statue constructed some 240 kilometres north of Oslo, Norway — by only 30 centimetres.

Otnes Henriksen even offered some helpful advice to Moose Javians on how they could stop stamping their hoofs.

"You could paint it pink. Then you would have the prettiest, biggest pink moose statue in the world."

The feud was sparked a couple of weeks ago by a Facebook live video from Regina comedy duo Justin and Greg. Since then, the story has gone viral.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert had a segment on the moose battle, even taking a shot at Mac by calling him a "papier mache dog."

The Guardian had the story, as did BBC and the New York Times.

Moose Jaw's mayor, Fraser Tolmie, is promising to "restore honour" to Canada by making the 9.75-metre moose statue just big enough to reclaim its crown.