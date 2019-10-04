Man escapes from RCMP vehicle outside of northern Sask. detachment

RCMP say 19-year-old Ethan Merasty escaped police custody in Stanley Mission, Sask., on Saturday. (RCMP photo)

A search is underway for a man who escaped RCMP custody in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend.

Ethan Merasty, 19, fled from police on Saturday as he was being transported to the detachment in Stanley Mission, Sask., approximately 400 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Merasty had been arrested for breaching a court order, according to an RCMP release.

RCMP said he immediately fled on foot as an officer was opening the door of the police vehicle after they arrived at the detachment.

Officers tried pursuing him, but were unable to find him.

RCMP said they received reports that he was seen at a Stanley Mission home on Saturday or Sunday.

Merasty is from the Denare Beach, Sask., area and police believe he may be returning there.

He is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Merasty's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).