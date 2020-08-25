Northern Sask. school division to expand online program to K-12

The Northern Lights School Division, which services the northern part of Saskatchewan, hopes an expansion of its Edcentre online school will help parents struggling to decide what to do with their children for this upcoming school year.

While the program normally delivers classes to high school students, the school division has decided to expand it due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I anticipate that when we start school that not all students will show up," said director of education Jason Young.

"What do we do with those families and parents who choose to have their kids stay home and want an online learning option?"

The online school has been around since 2001, is officially registered with the provincial Ministry of Education and is connected to Northlands College.

Young said he is in the process of hiring two more teachers to help with the program. The school division is also sending out a survey to parents to gauge interest.

Schools in northern Saskatchewan are opening at the Level 3 scenario outlined in the province's reopening plan, meaning the number of students will be reduced if necessary.

"Anything we can do to alleviate students' anxiety, parents' anxiety, staff anxiety will help them ensure that we can you know focus on providing education of students."