Northern Sask. First Nation struggles to keep community dry in face of booze smuggling

Pierre Kkaikka knows all about booze on the Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, which is supposed to be dry.

The 52-year-old has lived in the northern community on Wollaston Lake his entire life. He said he quit drinking eight years ago.

Kkaikka said smugglers continue to bring beer and hard liquor into the community of about 2,000 people. Over the past two weekends, RCMP seized illegal shipments by barge, boat and from a nearby island.

Kkaikka said he's seen intoxicated people on the First Nation, including some from his own family.

"My daughter, drinking here last night. I called the cops, they put her in jail," he said.

Pierre Kkaikka (Facebook/Pierre Kkaikka)

Kkaikka said the 22-year-old had paid $200 for a bottle of rye whisky.

RCMP say they rely on police-work and people in the community to keep the liquor out.

This past weekend, officers learned that a boat hauling booze was en route. Officers were waiting on the dock. The boat's driver saw them and veered off to nearby Jackpine Island, RCMP say. It returned 30 minutes later. When police searched the boat and the four people onboard they came up empty.

Then the officers went to the island. After a brief search, they discovered three bags containing 33 bottles of hard liquor.

Cp. Rob King said RCMP were able to arrest a man from the community.

"The search of Jackpine Island by the officers that went there revealed evidence that directly tied the alcohol to a particular person in the community," he said.

That was Saturday morning. That afternoon they intercepted two other shipments. That evening, another boat search led to 12 bottles of liquor and more than 60 bottles and cans of wine, beer and coolers.

On Sunday, they found another eight bottles of liquor on a commercial barge.

King said a case of 24 beer can sell for $200. The hard liquor is diluted down with water and sold in small bottles, the price varying according to the potency.

"Cops are doing their work now, stopping people," said Kkaikka.

"I just want the community to have a good life."