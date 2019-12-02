Brothers identified as two men who died in Pelican Narrows fire

The two men who died in a house fire in the northern community of Pelican Narrows have been identified by family members as brothers Craig and George Sewap.

The two men, who were in their mid-to-late 20s, were found dead inside a burned home on Morin Road in the community after RCMP and Emergency Responders were called to the home at around 10:55 a.m. CST Saturday.

RCMP were told that between seven and eight people were in the home at the time of the fire, with all but two men accounted for, according to a news release.

Steven Sewap, the two men's older brother, confirmed Monday it was his family members whose bodies were found in the home, with one found near the washer and dryer and another found in a bedroom.

"Both of them were quiet," he said of his younger siblings. "They liked working the bush, they liked going to camps and they loved kids."

Sewap said the two brothers were "always happy" when they were with their families.

"I've got six kids here and they all just loved them so much," said Sewap.

On Monday, Saskatchewan RCMP had little new information to release about the fire.

Two men died in a house fire at Pelican Narrows on Nov. 30, 2019. Warning: Some viewers may find the contents disturbing. 3:04

The Saskatchewan Coroner Services and the Provincial Fire Scene Examiner responded to the home on Dec. 1, with the coroner advising that two bodies have been recovered.

Sewap said he and his family have questions about how the fire started, saying the family has been having restless nights since the fatal blaze.

"A lot of people say someone walked in there and then the fire started," he said. "There's a lot of stories about it, I don't know what to believe, but I'm pretty sure someone started that fire, because they had no heat in that house."

In a news release, RCMP said the fire is not considered suspicious but noted an investigation into the cause is still underway.