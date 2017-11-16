Northern leaders say they weren't consulted on development of plan to close northern Sask.

The provincial government says conversations with northern leaders around travel restrictions in Saskatchewan's north started weeks ago, but many northern leaders say they only learned about the provincial restrictions shortly before they came into place.

Late last week, the province of Saskatchewan implemented a public health order restricting travel in and out of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration Division, which essentially stretches from the shores of Tobin Lake to the Northwest Territories.

When asked about enforcing the restrictions, Premier Scott Moe told the public the province has been discussing the plan with leaders for a "couple of weeks," saying they arrived at the restrictions through "close collaboration" with leaders in the north.

However, some in the region say that's not the case.

NDP calls consultations into question

Concerns around consultation were initially raised by NDP MLA Buckley Belanger, as he said he was irked by Moe's remarks on consulting with northern leaders on Friday.

"They're full of beans," he said. "Look at the actions of the provincial government, they have ignored northern pleas for help as it pertains to COVID-19."

Belanger says he feels the lack of preparation and support in northern Saskatchewan is one of the main reasons the far north is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19. He feels the province should have been introducing isolation beds and additional supports for the north in early March, but says the government was pointing their attention elsewhere.

"Because their political priorities overtook the safety of people in Saskatchewan, they were still adamant and focused on a provincial election," he said.

Belanger said he feels Saskatchewan failed the province's north when it comes to its COVID-19 response, saying he's not aware of any consultation done with northern leaders in the development of the plan.

"They are just saying that to the people of Saskatchewan," he said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he been discussing the plan with leaders for a "couple of weeks," saying they arrived at the restrictions through "close collaboration" with leaders in the north. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

New North chair says restrictions never discussed on calls

In a statement from the premier's office, Moe said the provincial government "has regularly consulted with northern Saskatchewan leaders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," noting these it had recurring calls with representatives from the New North, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Metis Nation–Saskatchewan.

"Enhancing emergency measures specific to northern Saskatchewan, including restricting travel to the north, was discussed in early April," the statement said. "However, there was a lack of support from northern leaders for additional measures at that time."

Chair of New North, Bruce Fidler, who is also the mayor of Creighton, said while there have been numerous calls between the group and the province, he can't recall any discussions about northern travel restrictions.

Bruce Fidler, mayor of Creighton and chair of the New North, can't recall any conversations between northern leaders and the province about travel restrictions being put in place in the province's north. (Town of Creighton website)



"The first I heard about it was Friday afternoon when the minister called to inform me that they were planning on putting the restrictions on," said Fidler. "Prior to that, I do not recollect any conversations about that." "The first I heard about it was Friday afternoon when the minister called to inform me that they were planning on putting the restrictions on," said Fidler. "Prior to that, I do not recollect any conversations about that."

Other members of the New North also found Moe's remarks on planning hard to stomach.

"If they've been working on it for weeks, then I don't believe it," said Gordon Stomp, a New North board member and mayor of Air Ronge.

"There is a possibility that they may have been in some discussion on the west side with the First Nation or the Metis people, there, I'm not certain about that, but this is the first I heard of it last week," he said, noting other northern leaders he's been in contact with haven't been consulted either.

"I just can't believe he would make a statement like that," said Stomp. "Because I know there was no consultation with the northern people in this area."

FSIN says First Nations need to be involved

Bobby Cameron, chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, said while he's had conversations with Moe and the provincial government, he said there's a big difference between a conversation and consultation.

Cameron says communication between the province and First Nation leaders in the north needs to improve, with First Nation leaders being treated as equal partners.

"You must have First Nations at the table when these decisions are being made," he said.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says government needs to improve communication and consultation between the province and First Nation leaders in Saskatchewan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cameron said he feels the outbreak that is occurring within Saskatchewan's north could have been prevented had the province taken its lead from First Nation leaders.

"Had they just listened and taken our recommendation seriously, we would have no cases up in La Loche, and Clear Water and English River," said Cameron. "We have good solutions and that was one them."

Chief Cameron also pointed out that while the provincial government made an exemption in the travel restrictions for First Nations who are engaging in hunting, fishing or for traditional purposes as protected under treaty, the province has no jurisdiction on these activities, as the treaties between the federal government and First Nations are internationally recognized.

Moe's office won't say who specifically was consulted

CBC News contacted the premier's office, requesting an interview with Moe, asking which northern leaders were consulted and did not support more travel restrictions, and what his response is to claims from New North representatives that they do not recall discussions around travel restrictions.

A statement was provided instead.

"In early April, the government spoke with the FSIN, Meadow Lake Tribal Council, and Prince Albert Grand Council to discuss the possibility of restricting travel to the north," Moe's office said.



"The discussions indicated that at that time First Nations favoured locally operated checkpoints over provincially imposed restrictions, so restrictions were not imposed. Government has offered resources to assist in operating these checkpoints, which has been politely declined."



The statement then said early this week, the FSIN and Metis–Saskatchewan again approached the government with a request for travel restrictions. The province said this led to "discussions with almost every northern mayor and the imposition of travel restrictions on Friday."



"The proposal received broad support from northern leadership and travel restrictions in and out of the NSAD were subsequently imposed," the premier's office said.



"The Government of Saskatchewan appreciates the leadership of northern First Nations and municipal leadership in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to engage with local leadership, as we have been doing over the past month through regular briefings with municipal officials from across Saskatchewan."



CBC contacted the premier's office a second time, pointing out the statement failed to address several questions posed to the premier, but a response was not received by deadline.

Prince Albert Grand Council says more collaboration welcome

Grand Chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council Brian Hardlotte, said he feels the group wasn't properly consulted by the provincial government on the plan to restrict travel in northern Saskatchewan. (Google Maps)



However, some leaders mentioned in the second statement also feel proper consultation was never done about the travel restrictions in northern Saskatchewan.



Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council, said they had a call with Minister Warren Kaeding, but said the meeting consisted of Grand Council chiefs being told about the province's plan, as opposed to them being asked to help formulate it.



"It is crucial to have a joint strategy that includes our knowledge of the north, and the strength and weaknesses of our communities," he said. "With respect to our health systems, we need the resources of the province available to us to provide the strongest defence. We must communicate and partner together."



Hardlotte says the call with the minister was appreciated, as it gave the chiefs around the table to ask questions and get information, but he'd like to see more exchanges of this type, as he wants to see Indigenous leaders be treated as equal partners. However, some leaders mentioned in the second statement also feel proper consultation was never done about the travel restrictions in northern Saskatchewan.Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council, said they had a call with Minister Warren Kaeding, but said the meeting consisted of Grand Council chiefs being told about the province's plan, as opposed to them being asked to help formulate it."It is crucial to have a joint strategy that includes our knowledge of the north, and the strength and weaknesses of our communities," he said. "With respect to our health systems, we need the resources of the province available to us to provide the strongest defence. We must communicate and partner together."Hardlotte says the call with the minister was appreciated, as it gave the chiefs around the table to ask questions and get information, but he'd like to see more exchanges of this type, as he wants to see Indigenous leaders be treated as equal partners.





"We were called after I think they decided to put the roadblocks and road checkpoints in and they called us Friday morning that they were going to a media release that Friday afternoon," he said. "To chiefs, and certainly to myself, that's not working together. That's not proper consultation."



Hardlotte says if Moe was referring to the Prince Albert Grand Council when he said he's been in conversations with northern leaders around travel restrictions in the north for weeks, that would be inaccurate.

Consultations with First Nations in Saskatchewan is an ongoing issue, said Priscilla Settee, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan's department of Indigenous Studies.

"We have a right to be consulted. It's even written in United Nations guidelines that there's a duty to consult on anything that's either dangerous or makes adjustments to our living conditions," she said.

"These rights are also written into the constitution, according to the laws of Canada, but we have a situation where that is not the case. Our communities are not being consulted adequately."

She said the adequate consultation of First Nation leaders is lacking in Saskatchewan on everything from COVID-19 to development in the province.

"It's all related," she said.

Travel restrictions on northern Saskatchewan will remain in place until the province's chief medical health officer decides there is no longer a public-health threat.