Northern Sask. lakes, rivers near peak levels in very wet year

After a near-record year for rain, the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency believes many lakes and rivers in northern Saskatchewan are close to peak levels.

Flows on the Lower Churchill River, including Reindeer River and the Churchill River near Sandy Bay, have already gone above historic levels.

The agency said annual rainfall at Island Falls is about 130 mm higher than the 30-year climate normal.

As a result, high river and lake levels in the north are expected for most of the summer. In the case of the mainstem of the Churchill River, levels are expected to remain high throughout the fall and winter.

The agency believes water levels on Lac Ile a la Crosse, Lac La Ronge and Sandy Bay will reach peak levels over the next one to three weeks.

An extra 20 mm of rain is expected for the north through the weekend.

The agency warns all people boating on northern rivers and lakes to be extra careful this season.