Levels of North, South Saskatchewan rivers expected to be very high this weekend

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency is warning that two of the province's major rivers are expected to dramatically rise over the next few days.

The agency says heavy amounts of rain in southern Alberta are expected to dramatically increase water flowing into Lake Diefenbaker by Sunday.

As a result, the agency opened up the spillway at Gardiner Dam, which will raise river levels downstream.

Some areas may see water levels rise by as much as 1.5 metres, or five feet.

While no flooding is expected, people are asked to stay clear of fast-moving water and move pumps and water intakes away from the shore.

As well, stream flows on the North Saskatchewan River are expected to be much higher than normal, around 1,500 cubic metres per second.

Water levels on the North Saskatchewan are expected to reach levels seen in May, when a high streamflow advisory was declared.

The agency will also be monitoring areas east of the Forks, where the North and South Saskatchewan river systems converge.

Both rivers are expected to peak this weekend.

