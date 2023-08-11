Regina little league team wins national championship

The North Regina Little League All Stars have hit one out of the park and are now the national champions.

After losing their first three games, the host team won five straight and beat B.C.'s team 4-3 in the championship final Thursday at Kinsmen Park in Regina.

The final play came when Regina's Braeden McQueen caught a ground ball, stopping a runner on second from getting to third.

McQueen was all smiles at the end of the game.

"We just battled all the way to the end. It was the best experience in the world to win it. I was super happy," he said. "It was a real fun experience and hosting it and being around all the fans."

Braeden McQueen says his team battled all the way to the end to win the little league championship. (Will Draper/CBC)

Jaxon Weir has been playing with the team for a year. He said a lot of work went into it and it has been a dream come true.

"The whole tournament has just been amazing. At the start of the year, the diamonds weren't in the best shape and now they're pretty good. They're quite insane now," he said.

Cole Paquin, the assistant coach, said the team has made great strides since forming last fall.

"We went from barely being able to catch a ball in October to national champion, so it's a pretty incredible feeling. These boys worked so hard and we worked our butts off all winter, all winter, and they all had the right attitude," he said.

"I'm so proud of these guys. They did everything right throughout the entire year. They deserve this more than anyone."

Assistant coach Cole Paquin (from left), Nickson Jelsing and Braeden McQueen wear their medals after winning the championship. (Will Draper/CBC)

Paquin said he has played baseball all his life but Thursday's match was his "most stressful game."

He said he was at a loss for words at their win.

The last time a team from Regina won the national event was in 2002.

The win sends the team to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa., next week to represent Canada.