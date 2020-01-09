North Battleford woman dies in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Golden, B.C.

A highway crash in southeastern British Columbia has claimed the life of a North Battleford, Sask., woman.

The multi-vehicle collision happened Tuesday on Highway 1, near Golden, B.C.

Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, which closed the highway northwest of Golden in both directions for several hours.

RCMP said the woman, who was in her late 30s, died at the scene.

The area was under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash and police said winter driving conditions may have been a factor.

The collision is still under investigation.