RCMP increase patrols in North Battleford, Sask. following string of shootings

RCMP say they have stepped up patrols in North Battleford, Sask., to help maintain public safety following a string of shootings in recent days.

In a release issued on Wednesday, RCMP said all of the shootings happened in the late evening or early morning hours and there are some indications the incidents may be gang-related.

Three of the five incidents involved people suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

That includes a female victim who was seriously injured after being shot in the head while in her vehicle sometime before 3 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

She had been driving when a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a Jeep, began to follow her vehicle and then pulled up beside her when she approached 105th Street near a gas station.

Someone in the other vehicle fired a gun, shattering both windows on the driver's side.

RCMP said the woman was able to drive home before a family member took her to hospital.

In another incident late Monday evening, a male victim was seriously injured from a gunshot wound while walking along the intersection of 110th Street and 11th Avenue.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby house before paramedics arrived to treat his injuries.

Previously, around 2 a.m. CST on Sunday, someone called 911 to report a victim had been shot before the call was disconnected.

The victim had an apparent gunshot wound to one of his legs, and was found by officers at a house in the city then transported to hospital.

Police later learned three unknown individuals dressed in black were seen leaving that house.

The two other shootings occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. CST, RCMP were told someone had fired a gun at a house on 8th Avenue, shattering a window. Less than an hour later, police learned an occupied vehicle had been shot, resulting in minor damage to the back tailgate.

No one was hurt in either incident.

RCMP request information from public

RCMP don't know if the victims and the suspects in any of the five shootings are known to each other — or if these incidents are related.

None of the injuries suffered by the victims are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

At last word, police hadn't made any arrests.

Battlefords RCMP are asking residents to report information about any of these incidents to police immediately and to help identify the people and vehicles involved.

North Battleford is approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.