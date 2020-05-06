North Battleford, Sask. man sent to hospital in shooting

RCMP are investigating after a man was hit by a bullet fired outside his home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in North Battleford at about 2:30 a.m. when neighbours heard a gunshot.

When they arrived, they found a man inside his home who had been hit by a bullet.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe it was a random attack.

Then, one hour later, another home was shot at.

Police were not told about the incident until the owner woke up and saw the bullet holes.

RCMP believe the second home was targeted by mistake.

They are asking anyone who may have video footage of the area around the 1700 block of Trudeau Street to call RCMP.