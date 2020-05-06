Skip to Main Content
North Battleford, Sask. man sent to hospital in shooting
Saskatoon

RCMP are investigating after a man was hit by a bullet fired outside his home early Tuesday morning.

RCMP received 2nd shooting complaint one hour later

CBC News ·
North Battleford, Sask. RCMP say a man was sent to hospital after he was shot Tuesday night. (CBC)

Officers were called to a home in North Battleford at about 2:30 a.m. when neighbours heard a gunshot.

When they arrived, they found a man inside his home who had been hit by a bullet.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe it was a random attack.

Then, one hour later, another home was shot at.

Police were not told about the incident until the owner woke up and saw the bullet holes.

RCMP believe the second home was targeted by mistake.

They are asking anyone who may have video footage of the area around the 1700 block of Trudeau Street to call RCMP.

