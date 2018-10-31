North Battleford residents question two-week shutdown of Fieldhouse for revival-style religious event
City let "Battle for Canada" faith group rent entire facility until November 13
People in North Battleford say they're troubled their city is renting its Fieldhouse for two weeks to a religious organization that appears to denounce abortion and homosexuality, among other things.
The Kelowna-based Harvest Church Network, which is organizing the upcoming "Battle for Canada" in North Battleford, describes itself online as a coalition of leaders, ministries, and concerned citizens.
The group's online postings said leaders chose to hold revival-style events in North Battleford because it is a "strategic" place to "shift the nation back to God."
"Can Canada prosper if we blindly pursue our current course, rejecting the historic foundations of marriage and family, allowing legal abortion for babies up to birth, legalizing gateway drugs and moving towards legalizing the purchase of sex?" the website for the event says.
Notices to the public indicated the Nationswest Fieldhouse is closed for a 'private rental' until November 14. Members of the public are barred from using its walking tracks, courts and fitness facilities during that time.
Ryan Bater, the mayor of North Battleford, told CBC he would not comment on the matter.
'That certainly troubles me'
"They can say what they want in a church, in my view, but I have an issue with shutting down a public facility," said Rob Feist, calling a two-week rental "curious."
Feist, a lawyer in North Battleford, runs up to five times a week and estimated between 300 and 400 people use the fieldhouse each day.
"That certainly troubles me," he said.
Feist said he will ask the City of North Battleford to issue a refund for the weeks he is now unable to use his Fieldhouse pass.
The event has also drawn criticism on social media, where posters have pointed to the organizers' stated values.
1. .<a href="https://twitter.com/robertfeist?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@robertfeist</a> tried to use the field house at the City of North .<a href="https://twitter.com/citynb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@citynb</a> and discovered it is closed the public for "private rental" The rental is surprising... It is the Battle For Canada, a right wing, anti-LGBTQ, pro-Trump, extremist church group <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a>—@prairietara
Based on full-day private rental rates listed online, the Harvest Church Network would have paid at least $15,000 to rent the facility between October 29 and November 12.
Online, Battle for Canada organizers were charging $25 for a single-day admission or a full-event pass for $79.
Attendees can also pay $99 per person at the door, or $199 for a family. Children are admitted free.
The event website says there is no strict schedule. Instead, organizers will be "following the prompting of the Holy Spirit throughout this event." It warns that while guests from across Canada and the United States may be listed on their website, but there is no guarantee that they will be speaking or even on the stage.
People in North Battleford will not be able to use the facility until November 14.
