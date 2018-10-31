People in North Battleford, Sask., say they're troubled their city is renting its field house for two weeks to a religious organization that appears to denounce abortion and homosexuality, among other things.

The Kelowna-based Harvest Church Network, which is organizing an upcoming event called "Battle for Canada" in North Battleford, describes itself online as a​ coalition of ​leaders, ministries, and concerned citizens.

The group's online postings say leaders chose to hold revival-style events in North Battleford because it is a "strategic" place to "shift the nation back to God."

"Can Canada prosper if we blindly pursue our current course, rejecting the historic foundations of marriage and family, allowing legal abortion for babies up to birth, legalizing gateway drugs and moving towards legalizing the purchase of sex?" the website for the event says.

Notices to the public indicated the Nationswest Field House is closed for a "private rental" until Nov. 14. Members of the public are barred from using its walking tracks, courts and fitness facilities during that time.

"It's common for the city to rent to private user groups," said Ryan Bater, the mayor of North Battleford.

He said the Harvest Church Network paid $25,000 to rent the facility, and he has not received any complaints about the event.

"They can say what they want in a church, in my view, but I have an issue with shutting down a public facility," said North Battleford lawyer Rob Feist, calling a two-week rental "curious."

Feist runs up to five times a week and estimated between 300 and 400 people use the field house each day.

"That certainly troubles me," he said.

Feist said he will ask the City of North Battleford to issue a refund for the weeks he is now unable to use his field house pass.

The event has also drawn criticism on social media, where posters have pointed to the organizers' stated values.

North Battleford's mayor said city officials do not turn anyone away from rentals based on their religious or political views.

"We don't discriminate," said Bater.

He said on their rental application, Battle for Canada organizers described the event as a "Christian organization conducting an international conference based on worship and prayer."

He said no one did any further research.

Online, Battle for Canada organizers were charging $25 for a single-day admission or $79 for a full-event pass.

Attendees can also pay $99 per person at the door, or $199 for a family. Children are admitted free.

The event website says there is no strict schedule. Instead, organizers will be "following the prompting of the Holy Spirit throughout this event."

It warns that while guests from across Canada and the United States may be listed on their website, there is no guarantee that they will be speaking or will even be on the stage.

Bater said due to provincial budget cuts last year, officials had planned to close the Nationswest Field House for three weeks this year anyway.

He said the money from this private rental would offset those cuts.

"This was a net positive for users," Bater said.