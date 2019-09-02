Huge North Battleford drug and gun bust leaves RCMP with questions about where drugs were headed

Sgt. Jason Teniuk says he's never seen anything like it.

Kilograms of crystal meth and cocaine. More than 30 stolen weapons. Suspected fentanyl, steroids and psilocybin spores, all recovered during a search of a home in North Battleford, Sask.

Teniuk is a veteran RCMP officer who was involved in the search of the house on a quiet residential street in the community on the weekend.

"I don't even know where to start with you. First of all, I've never seen anything in the Battlefords quite to this level," he said in an interview.

"When you look at this as a whole and you look at the Battlefords in terms of the crime severity index, this is the type of crime that drives that severity index up."

RCMP are busy cataloguing the drugs and sorting through where the weapons came from.

They are also wrestling with basic questions.

The home was empty when police executed their warrant. They still don't know whether the home had an occupant who was not there or whether the house was used as a storage unit of sorts. Officers are still working on who actually owns the property and whether it had renters.

They also don't know whether the drugs were intended for sale in the Battlefords or other locations.

Teniuk says it's going to be interesting to see what happens with such a quantity of drugs taken out of the mix. It could create a supply vacuum on the street.

"We'll see where this goes," he said. "I don't think I've seen, in my career, a vacuum like this before."