Moose Jaw man charged in his mother's homicide

The Saskatoon Police Service has charged a Moose Jaw man in the death of his own mother.

Trent Moore, 32, made his first court appearance on a charge of second-degree murder in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning.

He's accused of killing his 52-year-old mother, Noreen Victorine Moore.

The elder Moore's body was discovered in an apartment on Saskatoon's Avenue V South on July 5. Police had been asked to check on her.

She's believed to have been killed some time between July 2 and July 5, according to information read out in court.

Two family members confirmed the relationship to CBC News.

Moore's death was Saskatoon's eight homicide of 2019.

Her brother-in-law, Kevin Peeace, said she was a large and loving presence in her extended family.

"She always helped out people. If you needed things, she helped as best she could," he said.

Trent Moore is scheduled to be back in court on Monday. He's also charged with breaching his probation dating back to January.