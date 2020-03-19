Union urges Ottawa and province to release non-violent inmates from jails and prisons

The union that speaks for legal-aid lawyers and staff in Saskatchewan is calling for the release of non-violent inmates from jails and prisons.

"Overcrowded facilities housing vulnerable populations are a potential public health risk," said Meara Conway, president of CUPE Local 1949.

"An outbreak in any of Saskatchewan's jails could strain nearby health-care systems, and threaten the well-being of inmates, staff and nearby communities."

It's calling for inmate release from provincial correctional centres, the Prince Albert Penitentiary and the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

It suggests releasing non-violent offenders, those who are not a threat to the community, those considered a low risk to reoffend, elderly inmates or inmates with medical conditions who may be vulnerable to the virus.

Similarly, it wants the cases examined where a person has been charged, but not convicted.

"Except where detained on the basis of a risk to reoffend involving a substantive offence which poses a threat to public safety, governments should consider directing the release of these individuals," Conway said.

"Under no circumstance should individuals be detained for administration of justice offences, such as failures to appear in court or breaches of conditions."

The province says it has no plans for a release of prisoners.