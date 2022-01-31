Nominations close in northern Saskatchewan byelection

Nominations have officially closed in the byelection for Saskatchewan's Athabasca riding and four candidates have thrown their hats into the ring.

The byelection, set for Feb. 15, was triggered after NDP MLA Buckley Belanger stepped down to run for the Liberal Party in the federal election last year.

The constituency is in northeast Saskatchewan and includes the communities of Île-à-la-Crosse, Beauval and La Loche.

The four candidates are:

Clint Arnason — Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan.

Georgina Jolibois — New Democratic Party.

Jim Lemaigre — Saskatchewan Party.

Darwin Roy — Independent.

Elections Saskatchewan says the deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Feb. 2. After that deadline, no new applications will be considered.

Advance polls will be held from Feb. 9 to 13, with Election Day set for Feb. 15.

All registered voters should have received a voter information card in the mail. The card details where and when to vote, both at advance polls and on election day.

Anyone who has not received a voter information card is asked to call Elections Saskatchewan at 1-833-419-0141.

Elections Saskatchewan has also created a website showing people where they can vote. You can find that here.

In a news release, Elections Saskatchewan said it was still looking for workers for both advance voting and election day. All workers must be at least 16 years old and must have lived in the province for the past six months.