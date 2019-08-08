Nolan Turcotte, convicted in Regina 'Good Samaritan' and Daniel Wolfe killings, denied day parole

A 28-year-old man who was convicted of second-degree murder when he was a teenager has been denied parole.

The Parole Board of Canada recently ruled that Nolan Turcotte would be an "undue risk to society if released," due to his violent past.

In 2008, Turcotte was sentenced as an adult in the death of Larry Moser. Turcotte was 16 when he stabbed Moser near a Regina convenience store on Boxing Day 2006.

Court heard Moser had been trying to defend a store clerk who was dealing with a group of teenagers accused of stealing a bag of sunflower seeds. Turcotte stabbed the man in the back three times.

The case became informally known as the Good Samaritan killing and sent shockwaves through Regina. During sentencing, court heard Turcotte bragged about his actions.

Moser was posthumously awarded the Royal Canadian Humane Association's Bronze Medal of Bravery for his actions.

Larry Moser, 28, was stabbed and killed by Nolan Turcotte. (CBC)

Prison violence

After that conviction, which carried a life-sentence, Turcotte was involved in several violent offences in prison. The highest-profile was the death of Daniel Wolfe.

Wolfe, a high-profile member of the Indian Posse street gang, was among three people stabbed at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask., in 2010.

Turcotte was one of six men convicted in Wolfe's death. He was found guilty of manslaughter.

According to the parole board, the incident was in retaliation for a gang-related stabbing the previous day.

After Wolfe's death, Turcotte was sent to the prison's Special Handling Unit (SHU), which is designed for dangerous inmates.

The next month, he hit a correctional officer in the face with handcuffs. The guard suffered a broken nose and required stitches.

The parole board said Turcotte attacked four more people with homemade weapons over the next seven years, including an incident where he slashed a correctional officer in the face with a knife made by razor blades.

In 2015, Turcotte was designated a dangerous offender. The judge noted his long record of violence, along with his ability to make weapons and commit premeditated assaults while in maximum or super-max areas.

"A psychological assessment ... reported that you had prison values, exhibited some psychopathic traits, lacked empathy and tried to present yourself in a favourable light," read the report.

History of abuse

Turcotte's violent behaviour did not develop in a vacuum, according to the parole board documents.

He told the board he was sexually abused as a five-year-old by an adolescent aunt and was often the victim of physical violence.

He spent his youth in-and-out of foster homes and said he was continually abused.

"[Turcotte] described how in one foster home, [he] and the other foster children would be locked in the basement all day and allowed out only to eat," read the report.

Turcotte eventually became a member of the Native Syndicate Killers street gang and continued his gang affiliation in prison.

'Work in progress'

The report noted that, despite Turcotte's long history of violence, he had made some attempts to turn his life around.

He has separated himself from prison gangs and had the word 'VOID' written over his gang tattoo.

Since January 2018, all urinalysis has come back clean and he has begun counselling with an elder.

There have been bumps in the road. Turcotte was placed in segregation last year for using a broom in a fight with a fellow inmate.

Earlier this year, he lost his job in the prison and was taken off an inmate committee after 'inciting other offenders.'

Still, the parole board held out hope in Turcotte's rehabilitation.

"The Board concurs with the assessment of the Spiritual and Cultural Advisor: you are a work in progress," read the report.

"You now appreciate that you have to be mindful of your behaviour because verbal aggression can be equally damaging not only to the intended victim but also to those around you, especially fellow inmates who may look to you as a leader and role model."

The report noted Turcotte did not expect to be released on parole but wanted to show the board that he was making progress. It noted he would like to be sent to a medium security facility in either Quebec or British Columbia.

He will be allowed to re-apply for day parole next year.