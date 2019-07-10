Gravelbourg has a dilemma that's facing most small towns all across Saskatchewan.

An aging population that needs to travel to major centres to access health care services not offered in their town.

There's no bus service anymore, but the community has come up with a plan they think will help people stay in Gravelbourg.

They've created a new shuttle service to get area residents to and from health care appointments in Regina, Moose Jaw, Assiniboia and Swift Current.

Last June Lynn Holmes, who lives in Gravelbourg, said a friend was saying she may have to leave Gravelbourg because of the need to have regular specialist appointments in Regina.

But instead of moving they got the community together and came up with Gravelbourg Cares Shuttle service.

"There are people departing small towns like Gravelbourg and we wanted to prevent that departure," Holmes told Peter Mills on the Afternoon Edition.

Holmes, who is the project co-ordinator, said they have purchased a passenger van with the help of the town and other donors.

Door to door service

A person calls dispatch and books the day and time of their appointment.

"You will be travelling as a group," Holmes said. "We will pick you up from your house here in Gravelbourg. Then we will take you to your medical appointments.

"You will go about your services and then you call the driver's cell and they will come back to pick you up."

The shuttle leaves whenever the first appointment of the day is scheduled and returns when the last appointment has ended.

Holmes said they don't have the capabilities to take someone in a wheelchair, but if you have a walker or can get out of a wheelchair and into a seat they can take you.

"We are a non-emergency shuttle service."

The Gravelbourg Cares Shuttle officially begins Wednesday. (Facebook)

Holistic health

Holmes calls it a wellness shuttle.

"We can kind of look after the mind the body and the soul," she said. "For the most part it is going to be those individuals that are going to the city to visit health care professionals whether it be for massage or to the specialist for foot care, hearing etc."

"(But) you may be arthritic and need to go to the mineral waters."

The service will allow seniors to stay in Gravelbourg, and Holmes thinks it will also attract more people to town.

"There's lots of young adults that can live anywhere now," she said "So they can enjoy affordable living in a small town."

She also said the shuttle could reduce trips ambulances currently have to make with patients and reduce stress on families

"Especially with the sons and daughters of individuals who are seniors, it gives them a little bit of break," she said.

"There are times when they are going to have to take mom and dad and be there at medical appointments. But there are other times by us taking them it reduces that stress, they are on the bus and there is one less thing to worry about. They don't have to worry about parking, traffic, etc.

The cost is a suggested minimum donation and that's because the service is under a charitable registration.

A round trip to Regina costs $50, to Moose Jaw is $40, Swift Current is $45, and Assiniboia is $35.

Holmes said they are working on getting a charitable designation which will enable them to give out tax receipts.

On Wednesday the town will officially celebrate the arrival of the shuttle.