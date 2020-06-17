No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Saskatoon

No injuries were reported after part of a building under construction in Saskatoon's Eastview neighbourhood collapsed on Wednesday.

Lumber was scattered throughout the site, which is operated by Dura Construction Ltd., on Wednesday. Large parts of the structure were piled in the middle of the building in a tangle of wood and equipment.

"I was just working on my dad's house here on Preston Avenue and then I hear a big crash, kind of like a thunder clap, and I thought 'Geez, I wonder what's going on?' Next thing I hear is the fire engine," said Mike Dekievid, who was nearby.

Dekievd said he took a few of his employees to the nearby construction site to check out the scene after one of his employees told him what happened.

A building under construction collapsed in Saskatoon's Eastview neighbourhood on Wednesday. (Don Somers/CBC )

He said the sound he heard matched the damage to the building.

"I was a block away and I heard it as plain as day," he said. "My dog actually kind of jumped when she heard it. So yeah, you knew something happened and you knew it wasn't a car crash."

A call about the incident came in to 911 at around 11:41 a.m. CST. The Saskatoon Fire Department, Saskatoon police and paramedics from Medavie Health Services West all responded to the site.

Len Protz, a battalion chief with the Saskatoon Fire Department, said that while he doesn't know what caused parts of the building to collapse, it's possible that recent wet weather and high wind were factors in the incident.

"Luckily in this case, there certainly wasn't any one on site at this time," said Protz.

Protz said the Saskatoon Fire Department is working with the contractor to ensure no members of the public access the site.

He said while traffic on nearby roads won't be disrupted, pedestrians will be asked to find an alternative route, as the contractor is expanding fencing around the site as it stabilizes the building and cleans up.

Damage is obvious at the site of a structural collapse in Saskatoon's Eastview neighbouhrhood on June 17, 2020. The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured. (Don Somers/CBC )

Protz said while the call is not typical for the SFD, they're prepared to execute a rescue in a collapsed structure if needed.

"Typically, we have unstable buildings as result of fires, but not due to something that's under construction or weather related in a case like this."