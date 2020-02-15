RCMP say no charges for Saskatoon police officer allegedly heard yelling at child in video

Saskatchewan RCMP say there will be no criminal charges laid against an officer who was captured on video yelling at a child.

On Feb. 13, a three-minute video that showed an off-duty member of the Saskatoon Police Service yelling at a child in a home was posted to Facebook.

The video does not show the exchange between the officer and child, but audio of the interaction can be heard.

The video garnered a strong reaction online and was viewed more than 50,000 times. Many people on Facebook commented that they were upset by its contents and called for the officer in the video to be disciplined.

A Saskatoon police officer is under scrutiny for yelling at a child in a social media post. 0:18

CBC Saskatoon reached out to the officer in question numerous times for comment about the video, but a response was never received.

The Saskatoon Police Service said earlier this week that the officer was on leave and that a third-party agency was investigating. RCMP now say that they've investigated the video and determined that no criminal charges will be laid.

In a statement, the Saskatoon Police Service said it was fully co-operating with the RCMP investigation and will now conduct its own review.